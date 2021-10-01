DuBOIS – Too many cats’ meows prompted a discussion about what to do about a problem with cats during Monday’s DuBois City Council meeting.
Erica Rumgay of Sandy Street told the council that a swarm of cats – the most she’s counted were 23 – are terrorizing the neighborhood by defecating everywhere, tearing open garbage bags and ruining gardens.
Sandy Street lies in the area between DuBois Street, DuBois City Park and Route 219.
While the discussion of trapping and relocating the felines was going on, city Solicitor Toni Cherry thumbed through the city’s ordinances and suggested that Chapter 22 covers such situations and code enforcement can investigate.
If violations are found, citations can be filed. Upon conviction, the code provides for fines of up to $1,000 plus costs. Non-payment can result in up to 90 days in jail.
Code Enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead and police Chief Blaine Clark will investigate further to determine if violations are occurring.
Land saleThe council voted to advertise the city-owned property at 248 S. Brady St., next to 4th Ward Hose Co., for sale.
Lien to be filed
Solicitor Cherry was authorized to proceed with filing a lien against the owner of the property at 40 W. Long Ave. for costs incurred in razing the building after a sinkhole opened up underneath it over the summer.
RACP paperwork
The city is seeking reimbursement from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for work completed on two projects –$1,263,609 for the Main Street Streetscape and $3,601,059 for the Memorial Park Revitalization that included work on the ballfields, tennis courts, basketball courts, swimming pool and parking areas.
Meetings change
The council voted to move a public hearing and its next council meeting due to the Columbus Day holiday.
A hearing on the city’s annual Community Development Block Grant allocation will now be held at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, and the council’s regular meeting will follow at 4 p.m.