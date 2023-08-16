SYKESVILLE — Per popular request, Scott Solnosky of Sykesville has turned what was once a wine-making hobby into a business now sharing its flavors with the community.
Solnosky Basement Vineyard is “a residential winery focusing on flavor to ensure ‘All good things will happen –just ‘n thyme,’” according to its Facebook page.
“I enjoy the process from start to finish, especially hearing the compliments after completion,” Solnosky said of wine making.
He started the hobby around six or seven years ago, and was using the wine as favors that soon became popular.
“I did that, and was asked by so many people where I was located,” Solnosky said.
Solnosky Basement Vineyard held its grand opening at 177 Cleveland St. in Sykesville on July 8, but began selling products in January.
“My primary focus is semi-sweet to sweet fruit wines, offering a robust flavor,” he said.
The winery currently has more than 20 varieties available, and is preparing to release Christmas holiday flavors this fall. During open hours, it’s also known to host themed days featuring certain products such as peaches, offering peach wine, desserts and drinks.
Being that it is residential, the winery’s hours are limited.
“We can offer a unique atmosphere to allow for private tastings, parties, events, etc., by appointment,” Solnosky noted.
In addition, on one Saturday per month, the business highlights a “flavor of the month,” where desserts and snacks are made featuring that select wine flavor –most recently, peaches.
Solnosky will also be featuring his wines at local events like the Grapes and Hops Walk in downtown DuBois on Saturday, Sept. 16, and the Long Shot Autumn Expo in Clarion County on Sept. 23.
Solnosky also attributed family –his children and his wife, Valerie’s, children, who he says strongly encouraged him to take the next step with his business.
The support the community has shown Solnosky since starting his own residential winery has been “exceptional,” he says, and something he is grateful for.
For more information on hours, special events and more, follow Solnosky Basement Vineyard on Facebook or visit solnoskybv.com.