ST. MARYS — Every couple of months, St. Marys artist Ashley Denio, of Ashley Denio Studios, visits Silver Creek Terrace to host a guided art class for its residents.
Most recently, Denio showed residents how to create an Easter Bunny craft.
“Sometimes it’s on a canvas; other times, it’s on wood, and we usually create something for an upcoming holiday or season,” said Denio.
There is always a “packed house” for these guided lessons, she said, with about 30 residents in attendance.
Administrator Jonathan Shuttleworth said Denio frequently visits to do these projects with the residents.
“It increases moral and gives them the opportunity to socialize with others,” he said. “You would think these are individual projects as each resident does their own, however it becomes more of a group project, they all lend a hand to each other; even the staff gets involved in helping out.”
These art classes have meant a lot to Denio, too.
“I really enjoy the stories, conversations and laughter during the class,” she said. “For a lot of them, this is their first time ever painting, so I’m honored to be able to teach them what I know.”
No two paintings are ever alike, said Denio, as everyone has their own painting styles, mark making, and color choices.
Denio has been a huge benefit to SCT’s senior population, said Shuttleworth. She will be returning there in May for the “red, white and blue” themed project for Memorial Day.
In addition to the painting classes, Denio has been dipping her toe in many community projects. She is creating a logo design for local entrepreneur Coby Novak of Prime Time Details, laser engraving tumblers for Elcam’s 50th anniversary, screen printing shirts for Fox Township Nutrition, Thorwart Electric, Physical Industry Training and Fall Fest, as well as a mobile donor display for the Johnsonburg Community Trust.