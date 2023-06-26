DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at their work session last Thursday, heard several comments and questions from the public concerning budgetary matters.
Resident Elliot Gelfand asked the council if they have any idea how much city money is currently frozen.
“Aren’t there some accounts that are frozen?” said Gelfand.
“The only money that I would say is frozen is that community fund. We received that, put it in the bank,” said Interim Manager Chris Nasuti.
Mayor Ed Walsh clarified that the Pennsylvania State Attorney General’s office did not freeze the community fund money.
“The AG hasn’t frozen anything, and we have not restricted any access to anything,” said Nasuti.
Gelfand asked how much is in the community fund account, and Nasuti said approximately $180,000.
Gelfand asked if that amount includes the $93,000 in cash that was removed from the DuBois Area United Way office and delivered to the city building by city Solicitor Toni Cherry the week of May 1.
Nasuti said that $93,000 is part of the total amount in the community fund. Before that, the fund already had about $80,000 to $90,000 in it.
Resident Jennifer Jackson asked when the city’s 2022 audit will be completed.
Nasuti said he is waiting for the formal letter from the auditor, and does not have a timeframe for completion of the audit yet.
“One of my questions is with this $3.5 million loan that we’ve (the city) taken out on a ball field, do we really need this ball field? Looking at what the budget ... Do we really need to take out a $3 1/2 million dollar loan for another ball field?” said Jackson. “And, I understand there’s requests for ball fields, and I grew up at the ball field; I don’t have any issue with it. But I’m just wondering, at this point, looking at the budget and numbers and knowing that we’re going through an audit with Sandy (Township), is it really feasible that we’re building another ball field and taking out a loan for $3.5 million?”
Nasuti said the $3.5 million loan is not for cash flow, but for capital improvements. He said the $3.5 million loan is a line of credit loan where the city doesn’t get the $3.5 million until they spend the money.
“We did the improvements to the (pool) bathhouse and the chemical building,” said Nasuti. “We do the improvements, the bank inspects it and then they’ll give us the money to pay the contractor for doing the work. So, I think we spent in the neighborhood of $250,000 out of that. We haven’t taken the whole $3.5 million.”
Nasuti noted that the city’s 2023 operating revenue and operating expenses have had a surplus of $26,000.
“When you see the $26,000 (in the budget), and we have the operating revenues and operating expenses, that’s not our total cash position,” said Nasuti. “That’s just revenues versus expenses, which we are targeting to get to zero each year.”
Once the audit is completed, Jackson asked where does the city really stand right now.
“How solvent are we?” said Jackson.
“I think I provided that update about a month ago, but we get that update from our deputy treasurer every month. I can give you the cash position when he presents at the end of June as well,” said Nasuti.
“If we would cancel that (ball field project), would we lose the $1.2 million grant?” said Walsh.
It was stated by Nasuti that the city would not lose the grant.
It was also noted that the project does not only include a new softball field in the city park near the football field. In addition to the pool improvements, it includes the basketball court, playground equipment and a pickle ball court.
“We can take a look at the whole project, do a piece of the project. I said we’ve already done the pool portion of the project, so we can definitely look into all those,” said Nasuti.
Nasuti said when he was first appointed interim manager in late March, the city contacted the state about the grant for the project they were understanding.
“We put everything on hold so our timelines weren’t running,” said Nasuti. “So we’re not going to lose that money. Once we decide what we want to do, we can get back in contact with them and get things moving or extended.”
Jackson also asked if the city is resurfacing the pool this year, because she said she has already had people come to her and ask about some scraping issues at the pool.
Nasuti said the pool was resurfaced “not too long ago.”
Jackson said it is still scraping near the end where the waterfall bucket is located.
Both Nasuti and Walsh said they haven’t heard any complaints about that.
“I know they put a rougher surface on that so you don’t fall...,” said Walsh.
The city will hold their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday (tonight) at the municipal building located on West Scribner Avenue.