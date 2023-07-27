FALLS CREEK — Over 150 Jefferson County residents attended the electronics, television and household hazardous waste (HHW) collection May 6.
The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority partnered with Goodwill Industries of North Central PA, Inc., which provided the location and assisted with loading the materials for transportation to the recycling and disposal facilities.
The JCSWA reported 5.8 tons of materials collected.
“We want to thank Goodwill and its staff and the volunteers for making this event possible. Goodwill and the volunteers helped make this a successful collection,” Donna Cooper, JCSWA director said.
The collection was held in part with funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Special collections are important not only as a convenience to residents, but also as a way to protect the environment. Proper HHW collection and disposal are important for environmental health and safety, as well as the safety of waste collectors who can be injured by HHW that is put into the trash and first responders who can be put at risk when called to a home where residents have stockpiled HHW.
All collected items are managed by Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling which transports the materials to e-Stewards or R2 certified electronic recyclers and permitted hazardous waste facilities. Old televisions, computers and other electronic devices are processed for recycling and reuse. Household hazardous waste is processed for beneficial reuse including fuel blending. Materials that have no reuse options are treated so that they do not contaminate the environment.
The next special collection will be held Aug. 26 at 101 Preston Way in Falls Creek. Contact the JCSWA for more information at 814-328-5361 or register for the collection at www.nobleenviro.com.