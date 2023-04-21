ST. MARYS — Residents of Elk Haven Nursing Home have recently been enjoying some spring activities and visits from local groups and individuals.
Activities Director Kristen Huff said one of the residents’ favorite things to do is listen to music. On April 13, the Elk County Harmonizers group came to the facility and sang for them.
Also in early April, area Girl Scouts made bird feeders with the residents, an experience that was special for everyone.
“The Girl Scouts came in the evening, and helped the residents make these cute bird feeders with ice cream cones, peanut butter and bird seed,” she said.
The girls also helped the residents make tea-pot bird feeders.
“Everyone enjoyed this,” said Huff, noting that it is positive for residents to interact with outside groups, and vice versa.
In true Elk Haven fashion, which includes celebrating holidays in style, Mr. and Mrs. Rabbit paid an Easter visit to the residents April 6, and residents also enjoyed coloring Easter eggs and making peanut butter egg treats.
EHNH is also starting its lunch clubs, Huff noted, where staff gather 10-12 residents and cook for them.
“We make whatever they want, and enjoy each other’s company,” she said.
Residents and staff will be enjoying several initiatives, too, during National Skilled Nursing Care Week May 14-20, Huff noted.