ST. MARYS — The holiday season at Silver Creek Terrace is one filled with excitement and activities.
Administrator/Manager Jonathan Shuttleworth said there have been several Christmas-related happenings at SCT this past month.
“We had our giving tree this year, (where) each ornament has a number on the back, correlating with a resident in the facility,” he said. “Family, friends, visitors and community members can pick an ornament and provide a gift for that resident.”
Residents are asked what they would like for Christmas each year, and those items are placed on the back of an ornament.
The gifts are handed out by Santa Claus at the SCT Christmas party, said Shuttleworth.
SCT often receives acts of kindness from the community, too, such as when the American Legion Riders Post 103 of St. Marys donated Christmas gifts to its veterans this year.
“We have also received several cards and hand-made crafts from the local church members and school students,” Shuttleworth noted.
SCT is also holding a ticket sale to raise money for the resident activity fund, ultimately awarding a winner $1,000 on Dec. 31.
Residents were also able to enjoy a “paint and sip” session with St. Marys artist Ashley Denio, a Christmas-tree decorating party, a baking day for cookies and fruit cakes and a gingerbread house decorating contest, said Shuttleworth.
The staff at SCT keeps the residents plenty active and busy. Some other recent activities included welcoming a guitar group to play on Dec. 13, a church mass on Dec. 21 and Christmas Bingo on Dec. 24.
On Dec. 23, the terrace held its resident Christmas party, where they enjoyed a photo booth, pizza party, gifts and music.
There is also a New Year’s party scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30, said Shuttleworth.
Not just during the holiday season, but all year round, the staff of SCT encourages residents to attend activities and outings, he said, such as a day trip to Kinzua Bridge State Park and trips to see the elk herd in Benezette.
The facility also welcomes visitors, such as area native and Olympian javelin thrower Mike Shuey, who visited residents Aug. 23.
“We would like to thank everyone who donates to the Silver Creek activity department to make these activities possible, at no cost to our residents,” he noted.