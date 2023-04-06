DuBOIS — In light of the recent allegations against DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, two Sandy Township residents voiced their concerns about consolidation with the city at the supervisors’ meeting this week.
Suplizio, 62, has been placed on paid administrative leave by the city. On March 20, he was charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. He is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts associated with the city, the DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Township resident Henry Daugherty, Sierra Heights Road, asked if there is a possibility to reverse consolidation.
“What you can do, sir, we touched a little bit (on it) with our solicitor and if you get a petition, bring a petition in front of us and the county judge, at this time, get names through the community, that’s what we can tell you right now. That’s all we can say for it. That’s your best bet,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers.
“The other possible solution, if the consolidation cannot be accomplished, Sabula voting precinct is interested in succeeding out of the township,” said Daugherty.
“That would be something we’d have to look at, I’m not sure,” said Beers.
“I’ve touched base with the state and they sent me all of the paperwork,” said Daugherty.
“Henry, you are correct,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan. “The only legal subdivision that you can succeed from is a second class township, just like Treasure Lake tried to do many years ago. So it is possible to legally succeed from a second class township.”
Supervisor Sam Mollica told Daugherty that he’d have to show that he was able to establish the same type of government and there would probably be substantial cost involved.
Resident David Whitaker asked the supervisors how they feel about consolidation now.
“Me personally, I feel that there’s a lot of unknowns that need to be answered by the other party, get a clearer picture of this new municipality going forward,” said Beers. “I don’t want to put our citizens in financial stress. We’re a new municipality under Act 47, right from the get-go. So that’s why we went into this venture with this forensic audit. Hopefully it will leave no stone unturned to see where they’re (city) at.”
“I feel the same,” said Whitaker. “I’m not looking forward to going into this partnership seeing what’s going on.”
Mollica, noting that he and fellow Supervisor Barry Abbott were instrumental in putting the consolidation vote on the ballot, said if the allegations were known back then, there would have been no sense putting it on the ballot.
Noting that the vote for consolidation was decided by 33 votes, Whitaker said he doesn’t have a lot of confidence in the Pennsylvania election system.
“I don’t believe in a lot of the results we’ve been getting,” said Whitaker.
Clearfield County Commissioner David Glass, who was in the audience, said, “Be careful. That wasn’t the Pennsylvania system, that was the county employees who did that count. You guys can have your opinions on consolidation, I don’t want to get into that. I can tell you that vote count was accurate and I will stand by that 110 percent.”
“If anybody had a question, they could have done it right after the vote, do a recount, but I mean, nobody’s really saying, I mean, yeah, it’s your opinion, sir,” said Beers.
Abbott, who admitted that he was shocked at the time when nobody challenged the votes, said, “My opinion, we’re going to take a hard look. We’re going to see where we’re headed as Bill just said. But in my heart of hearts, I think consolidation is the best thing for our area. It gives us a fighting chance with other municipalities to succeed, and I’ll do everything I can as we move forward to make it happen.”
“But you have to have partners that you can trust, and I’ve lost my trust,” said Whitaker.
“I think a lot of us feel the same way ... that maybe we need new partners. That’s just the way I feel,” said Mollica.
“Mr. Whitaker, I agree with Chairman Beers, that we need to wait for this forensic audit to get done,” said Supervisor Kevin Salandra. “We need to see some of these accounts, what the fund balances are, what the revenues are, what the expenses are. And I agree with Mr. Mollica that maybe we need to see some new partners on council.”
Beers asked Sullivan if he had any comments on the subject.
“No, I agree with the comments that were made here tonight,” said Sullivan. “We’re just going to have to wait until we get through this forensic audit to find out where we’re at.”
Whitaker asked what the timeline of the forensic audit is.
“Six months to a year?” said Sullivan.
Salandra said first there has to be a Request for Proposals (RFP).
“You have to wait for the RFP ... we have to do interviews and then they have to have time to do the audit. I’m a CPA and those audits take awhile,” said Salandra.
Whitaker asked Beers what he meant about going into consolidation under Act 47.
“It’s a distressed community,” said Beers. “The state pretty much takes control and runs it. That’s what it is, where we control our own right now.”