DuBOIS — A couple of residents asked the DuBois City Council at its meeting on Monday if something can be done to address issues they have observed at one of the pocket parks in the downtown area.
Jennifer Jackson, who said she helps to maintain the pocket parks, talked about possibly deterring the “hanging out” and trash issues she has noticed, particularly at the one located by Frank’s Pizza on West Long Avenue. She acknowledged Public Works Superintendent Scott Farrell, who she messages “all the time to say there’s six grocery carts at this pocket park” and he picks them up.
“But I just didn’t know if there’s anything that could be done...,” said Jackson.
Police Chief Blaine Clark agreed the shopping cart issue has been a dilemma.
“I think the purpose of the pocket park is for people to use them,” said Mayor Ed Walsh.
Jackson agreed it is nice to have the pocket park but that she has been picking up food and other garbage continually.
“I know somebody just had an instance there last week with somebody saying something ... I mean it’s beautiful, but I just don’t want to see people taking advantage of it and that they keep getting trashed,” said Jackson.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo noted that many people think the city owns that particular property where the pocket park is located, but it is not owned by the city. She suggested that Jackson may want to talk to the property owner about it to see if they can put some type of signage at the park to deter the issues.
“I just didn’t know if there was anything maintenance-wise or anything that could be done. Would the city want to take over that pocket park or no? Is that a possibility?” said Jackson.
Walsh said he would not have a problem with that if someone wanted to donate that pocket park to the city.
Resident Deb Mechling said she had an incident at the pocket park on Sept. 7.
“I was getting out of my car to go to Frank’s Pizza and there were three people in the pocket park, and they yelled over to me and were wanting to engage with me,” said Mechling. “I didn’t really feel it was necessary for me to, but then when I didn’t, that agitated them and the one gentleman got up and I took it to be an aggressive action and he called me a name and with that I said, sorry I didn’t engage with you earlier, I was preoccupied with my phone. And they took a couple steps towards me, but I went into Frank’s and then when I came out, I don’t normally park where I did that night, and I had to walk past the park. Normally I park across the street because I’m an older woman alone. Anyway, it’s something to watch.”
“Chief, can you make your officers aware of that?” said Walsh.
“Absolutely,” said Clark. “Please, next time don’t hesitate to call ... (if) anything like that makes you uncomfortable....”
Scribner Avenue parking lot
Mark Sullivan, a Sandy Township supervisor, asked the council to revisit their decision to sell the Scribner Avenue municipal parking lot, which is located across the street from the city building.
“I’m pretty sure in a new consolidated government we’re thinking about keeping this is our municipal building with increases in staff, I think parking might be a consideration, where that parking lot would could be useful,” Sullivan said.
“I don’t know that the council’s made a decision on that yet,” said Walsh.
“Well I think it’s out for bid isn’t it?” said Sullivan.
“We’ve been discussing it,” said Walsh.
“That’s what I’m suggesting that we rethink that maybe those parking spaces could be used by the consolidated city,” said Sullivan.
“We haven’t made decision on it yet, so I mean when it comes up again we’ll discuss it, certainly,” said Walsh.
“I have a question, Mr. Sullivan,” said Bernardo. “How many people, extra people do you think that are going to be here?”
“We’re talking about half of the police department working out of this building, so that might only be a handful,” said Sullivan. “I know we’re talking about taking the staff from the Sandy Township building, consolidating the staff here. So even if it’s only 10 or 12 spots and then you have council meetings, I know a lot of the public are here this evening. I just don’t want to see us short ourselves ... in the future.”
“The only reason we were looking into is we were approached by a local business and we can’t just sell it for them,” said Walsh. “So we discussed putting out bids. I don’t even know if we’ve gotten any bids yet.”
At the Aug. 28 council meeting, it was stated that the city has a grant application to do some parking work and they have parties’ interested in also purchasing the lot to improve on their own. The council wants to fully investigate both options. It was also stated that the council would like to advertise the property to see if they can get interested parties to purchase the lot and develop it. However, just because the city advertises for bids doesn’t mean they have to sell it.
“I didn’t know if that was anything you gave consideration to that we might need additional spaces but that’s the only reason I bring it up,” said Sullivan.
Walsh also noted that Downtown DuBois Inc. recently conducted a parking survey and that parking lot was part of the survey, but said the council has not made any decision on that. He said it will be on a future agenda again and public comments will be welcomed.