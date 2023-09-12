BROCKWAY – Even though surrounding townships may allow ATVs on their roads, the same does not go for the Brockway Borough.
The Brockway Borough Police Department reminded the community during the borough council’s regular September meeting that the borough does not allow ATV traffic on its roads. Police will handle ATV violations according to the Pennsylvania vehicle code.
In addition, the police department told residents that vehicles not currently registered and inspected are in violation of Brockway Borough Code. The police department is processing these violations.
Livestock ordinance
The council is working on updating the borough’s livestock ordinance. Earlier, three homeowners were in violation of the ordinance. Two have since complied, but one is continuing to violate the ordinance and zoning regulations. The upcoming changes clarify some definitions and adjust the fines, adding the words “up to” to the maximum fine to give the magistrate more discretion.
The community is reminded to check with zoning at the borough office before undertaking any project to make sure there will be no violations.
School district updates
Brockway Superintendent of Schools Jeff Vizza visited the borough council to thank them for their help in completing the Rover Road to Victory on Seventh Avenue leading to Varischetti Field.
“It couldn’t have been done without the support of the borough,” Vizza said. “It’s great that we can work together. Never lose sight of that.”
Vizza is retiring in February, and the council gave him a round of applause and thanked him for what he has done for the school district and community.
Brockway senior Lillian Heilbrun took the student representative oath of office. Student representatives keep the council updated on events in the school district. Heilbrun talked about sports events, the first week of school, and the homecoming court. She is one of the students replacing graduates Hunter Raffeinner and Shaelynn Brubaker, who were borough council representatives in their junior and senior years. Juniors Kalina Powell and Cheyanne Roush will join Heilbrun in the future.
Positions opening
The council accepted the resignation of Donna Rowe from the recreation board. That leaves two positions open. Charles Grieneisen and Sam Castiglione have submitted letters of interest, but no action was taken on those applications.
The borough is still looking for a crossing guard. Interested parties should contact the borough office.
Fire department report
The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company responded to eight alarms since the council’s last meeting. Four of those calls were in the borough, including a motor vehicle accident with injuries, two assist calls, and a hazardous conditions call.
Currently, the department is training on extrication practices, and they did hold a practice structure burn in Horton Township. In October, they are hosting a cadet weekend and are increasing recruitment presentations.
Intersection and next meeting
PennDOT’s David Layman updated the council in an email that bids for the Route 219/28 intersection project will begin on Sept. 14. They anticipate the contract to be awarded at the end of October. Residents may see some preliminary utility work in September.
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.