DuBOIS — Following two resignations, Sandy Township is seeking residents to fill vacant seats on the Planning Commission and Zoning Hearing Board, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
At their Oct. 4 meeting, the supervisors accepted resignations from Planning Commission member Don Robertson, who moved out of the area, and Zoning Hearing Board member Walter Kosiba, who is not interested in being reappointed.
The supervisors agreed to advertise for both vacancies.
Planning Commission members review and make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on subdivisions, land development plans and ordinances impacting land development within Sandy Township. The commission meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m.
Zoning Hearing Board members hear appeals from the zoning officer’s determinations, grants special exceptions as outlined in the zoning ordinance and grants relief from the literal enforcement of the zoning and floodplain ordinances in certain hardship situations by means of a variance. The board meets as needed.
Anyone interested in serving on the Planning Commission and/or Zoning Hearing Board are asked to send a letter of interest to Arbaugh at sarbaugh@sandytownship.net or 1094 Chestnut Ave., PO Box 267, DuBois, PA 15801.
The supervisors also approved a budget transfer resolution.
In reference to the transfer, Arbaugh said the township had some various vehicle incidents and did receive some insurance proceeds.
“The purpose of this is to reallocate that money to various line items,” said Arbaugh. “It would be to increase our insurance loss of revenue by $32,000, and then increase our police vehicle expenditures by $5,650, our fire department equipment repair expenditure by $18,805, and our public works equipment repair by $7,545.”
The second transfer is to increase the real estate transfer revenue and the refund expenditures by $3,000, said Arbaugh. He said this was due to a refund on a tax appeal settlement case.
During the municipal authority meeting, Arbaugh said he and Shelly Reasinger, township secretary/treasurer, are looking to refinance one of the township’s USDA loans. He said the current interest on it is about 4.25 percent.
“We’re just looking around to see if we can find something a little cheaper and save some money each year,” said Arbaugh. “We have reached out to several local banks and we’re taking a look at those proposals now.”
Arbaugh also said the township is moving forward with the engineering phase, with Gwin, Dobson & Foreman, for the Brady Street valve replacement project and the Slab Run waterline replacement project.
“Those two projects, just as a reminder, are being paid out of American Rescue Act funding,” he said. “We are starting to engineer for those and hopefully get them out to bid here in February timeframe.”