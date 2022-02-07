RIDGWAY — The Elk County Retirement Board, comprised of Commissioners Joseph Daghir, M. Fritz Lecker and Matthew Quesenberry, Treasurer Peggy Schneider and Chief Clerk Patrick Straub, met for its yearly meeting recently.
Under new business, a minimum contribution rate of 7 percent was unanimously approved for 2022. The rate of interest credited to member contributions is 5.5 percent for 2022.
The printing and distribution of individual benefit statements to all active employees at a rate of $1.85 per statement was approved.
The Elk County Employees’ Retirement System is to pay all actuarial, trustee and investment management fees from the Elk County Retirement Fund for 2022.
Elk County pensioner Betty Manno then addressed the commissioners, asking that a cost-of-living increase for pensioners be considered, citing that the cost of everything has gone up dramatically and the last cost of living adjustment was in 2018 and before that it had been almost 20 years since the last increase.
Matt Quesenberry responded that as commissioners, it was their duty to be good stewards of the pension fund to ensure that it remained solvent. He provided some estimates of the cost of the requested raise to the county’s 95 pensioners, noting that investments from the retirement fund are dependent on the performance of the stock market, which can fluctuate greatly. He also noted that the percentage of increase, if granted, is set by law at 4.5 percent, so it’s an all or nothing situation.
No answer was given to Manno regarding the requested raise, but the commissioners will bring in the Actuarial firm of Kory and Ferry which administers the retirement account, to meet with the new hires and any interested pensioners to discuss the matter further.