ST. MARYS — The 2022 Business Trick or Treat returned to St. Marys on Thursday after a several-year absence, drawing in a substantial costumed crowd for a sweet time.
St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Rachel Lampe said the event was very successful. Some participating businesses estimated giving out 600 or more goodies to trick-or-treaters.
“This is definitely going to be an annual event,” she said. “It was a great night.”
Chamber President Andrew Mohney said 33 businesses took part in the event, and positive feedback and support about it has been circulating on social media.
The Business Trick or Treat was deemed a huge success by several commenters on the SMACOC’s Facebook page. Businesses that participated were thanked by community members for “coming together for the kids” and offering such a great time for families.
Lampe recalled one particular positive comment from Jeff Radkowski of Lynch-Green Funeral Home, who said, “Where our normal night of trick or treat typically keeps families in their respective communities throughout town, yesterday brought everyone out in one area.”
This is a great way for the public to visit and learn more about businesses in their own community, Mohney had noted.
Trick or treat by porch light invitation is set for 6-8 p.m. in the City of St. Marys on Monday, Oct. 31.
Follow the SMACOC on Facebook.