REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Water and Sewer Authority issued a boil water notice Thursday for the west side of town because of low chlorine.
According to Robert Crosby, authority systems manager, the boil notice covers streets Brown, Lewis, Warner, Central, Power, Arm, Bell, West Side Drive and the area of Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School).
The cause of the boil notice is low chlorine residual in the distribution system. Chlorine residual is needed to deactivate bacteria and some viruses that can be present in the water.
“We have to maintain a chlorine residual. It has to be a certain number and if it’s not a certain number you’re at risk,” Crosby said. “Due to thermal inversion of the west side tank, it caused a low chlorine residual.”
Jeff Tech Director Barry Fillman said the school is prepared for the notice to last until the end of the week, and are hoping to be back to normal operations by Friday.
“Water for cooking and drinking was the biggest concern,” Fillman said. “We were able to solve that problem, it kept us open.”
He said there were a few moments where they had to stop and think, but the solution became pretty clear. Then it was just a matter of finding who could supply the school with enough water until the boil notice ends.
“We had a little bit of a scramble and had to find some local vendors we could use that could step up and help us secure bottled water,” Fillman said.
The school has purchased about 3,000 bottles of water. The school had also mostly switched over to bottle filling stations rather than drinking fountains because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school is able to turn these off electronically to ensure no one gets water from them.
“We made sure everyone in the building knows, but we double protected by turning them all off,” Fillman said.
The Reynoldsville Water and Sewer Authority had a meeting scheduled for Thursday evening where this issue is likely to be discussed further.