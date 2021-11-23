REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council was questioned about the upcoming 2022 budget last week, and discussed advertising the proposed budget to be passed at the next meeting.
Newly-elected Mayor Mark August signed up to address the council under the concerned citizen section of the meeting. He asked the council why there was not any money allocated in the budget for a part-time police officer.
Council President Bill Cebulskie asked August how he saw the budget when the budget had not been released yet. August simply replied that he had “seen it,” and was just asking a question.
Cebulskie said the topic would be discussed by the council at the next meeting after the budget is reviewed.
Later during the meeting, the council began discussing the need to advertise the proposed budget to be able to pass it at the December meeting. The council also needed to advertise the ordinance for the proposed 1 mill increase to the real estate taxes.
Councilmember Nichole Walk made the motion to have the 1 mill increase on the real estate tax, and to advertise the ordinance. The council passed this motion. The 1 mill increase is expected to generate an additional $30,000 for the borough, according to Borough Secretary Jackie Dixon.
The tentative 2022 budget totals $865,625, while the 2021 budget totaled $833,175. The final action on the budget is scheduled to take place at the Dec. 15 meeting.