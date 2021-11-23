REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council is working with the Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission to try for grant money to use for a new road in the industrial park.
Councilman Tucker August said he attended a meeting at Sintergy, where they discussed putting in an access road from the back of Staar Trucking to Sintergy. The road would go along the floodplain, following the old railroad tracks.
“We’re going to try to get that as a road over to Sintergy, cut off the truck traffic and stuff. Save a lot of that from going around Niagara Cutter,” August said.
Northwest told Tucker there is money available right now, so he said the borough is working with them to develop a plan. Northwest is a nonprofit, public resource for economic and business development and community development and planning.
“If we can show there’s economic development potential. That’s where it might fall apart, hopefully we can work on that and get that to go through,” said Bill Cebulskie, council president.
August later said they are going to show that the road would encourage more businesses to come to the industrial park in Reynoldsville. He said most of the other industrial parks in the area are filled up, so he is hoping this road would encourage new business.
The road would also circumvent truck traffic from having to travel through residential areas as much to get to the industrial park.