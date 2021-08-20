REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council officially announced it will be seeking a new police chief for the borough during the council meeting this week.
Following an executive session for legal matters regarding the police department, the council announced it would be starting the process to hire a police chief to replace former Chief Troy Bell, who resigned earlier this year.
The Police Committee met with the Sandy Township Police Department about possible regionalization, and found it was not feasible at this time. Sandy Township representatives also said it was not the right time due to the possible future consolidation of Sandy Township and the City of DuBois.
“It sounds that it was a very positive meeting, and there definitely looks like if Sandy and DuBois possibly consolidate down the road, there might be a future to involve a more regional situation for all of us, but it’s not going to fit the contract we’re under right now for anything they were suggesting,” Council President Bill Cebulskie said.
The motion to move forward with the process of hiring a police chief was approved by the council with no opposition.
Concerned citizen Leann Toombs once again signed up to address the council about the police department situation. Speaking after the announcement to hire a new police chief, Toombs asked about the circumstances that Tammy Murray, a former Reynoldsville officer, was let go under.
She asked if Murray was let go because of the state wanting the borough to regionalize, which Cebulskie said was not the case, and the state had nothing to do with Murray being laid off.
“Her position was laid off at the beginning of the year when we just stayed with Chief Bell at the time,” Cebulskie said.
“The position was eliminated, it was a budgetary position. It was originally reduced from full-time to part-time and then the position was completely eliminated in the following budget,” Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan said.
When asked about the possibility of there being an unfair labor practices case against the borough on Murray’s behalf, council members said they would not speak on the topic.
“We will not speak about labor-related issues that are ongoing,” Ryan said. “I just don’t want to violate any rules or any procedures regarding ongoing matters.”
Citizen Stacy Snedden asked the council if hiring a police officer other than Murray would result in another litigation against the borough.
Teamsters 110 Union Representative Rick Keller has previously stated that under the union’s contract, Murray would have recall rights to be hired back should the borough hire a police officer.
“Is that going to be another litigation down the road? Or is this just to stall to get us to be quiet?” Snedden asked.
Ryan reiterated that Murray’s position was eliminated through the budget, and this was not a stall.
“This isn’t any sort of stall, this is the council moving forward to hire a chief to replace Chief Bell,” Ryan said.
Ryan explained the council is hiring someone to replace Bell, “whose position was not eliminated via the budget.”