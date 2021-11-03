REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council received questions from the community about how long it will take to see Officer Tammy Murray back in uniform and patrolling the town.
Citizen Leann Toombs addressed the council, asking where the police officer was.
“It’s on it’s way. The union’s attorney and our labor attorney are working everything out,” said Bill Cebulskie, council president.
Councilmember Max Smith, who is also on the police committee, elaborated what the attorneys had to discuss, saying the council did not want to “kick the can down the road.”
“It’s in everybody’s best interest, including Officer Murray’s, that certain details are worked out for her first day back,” Smith said.
He mentioned things like working accommodations, schedules, and said they were getting everything done in the right way.
“It’s not a matter of holding anything up, I mean we get it. She is getting paid right now for not being a police officer right now. I can say, we’ve gone this far, what is a little more time?” Smith said.
Toombs continued to question the council, saying she didn’t understand because “it would be like she never was gone.”
The council couldn’t give details on what the attorneys were working on, only saying they were getting everything “worked out in the right way” and that attorneys from both sides were working on it.
Cebulskie said he was hoping everything will be complete within the next two weeks. Toombs questioned about costs to the borough and spoke about insurance issues, which the council told her was not correct information.
She said the information was circulating in the community, and that she was upset at how “messed up” the town is.