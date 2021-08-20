REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council is once again seeking interested citizens to fill a vacancy on the council.
Councilman Bill Cebulskie Jr. submitted his letter of resignation during the recent council meeting on Tuesday. In his letter, he cited reasons such as the pandemic increasing the demand of his job and his school work taking up much of his time.
“I would like to notify you all that I hereby resigning my position as a councilman for the Reynoldsville Borough due to increased work demands over the COVID-19 pandemic, due to increase in education demands pursuing my career as a physician, I am no longer able to serve in the position,” Cebulskie’s resignation letter read.
He works as an EMT with the Reynoldsville Area Ambulance Service and is currently attending medical school. Cebulskie Jr., son of current council president Bill Cebulskie, was accepted to the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine for the accelerated Masters of Science in Medical Education, which he started in July.
“I would like to thank the citizens of the borough for electing me to serve them. I am happy to have been a part of any agenda items,” the letter read.
He said he is looking forward to continuing to serve the community as a volunteer with the ambulance service, and is eager to return following completing his education.
The council accepted this resignation. The Vacancy Committee will once again be accepting letters of interest for those who would like to serve on borough council.
The person appointed will fill out the remainder of Cebulskie’s term on council and then will have to seek re-election.