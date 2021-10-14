REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council unanimously approved withdrawing its appeal of a recent Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board decision, and to reinstate Tammy Murray to her position as a police officer with the borough.
“I’m going to make the motion to withdraw the appeal related to the PLRB action and all the purpose findings and orders stand as final condition upon labor council ability to successfully negotiate the details of Sergeant Murray’s reinstatement and with the union council,” Councilwoman Nichole Walk said.
The motion was approved with no opposition from any council members. This was met with applause and cheering from those attending Monday’s meeting.
A proposed decision from the PLRB, dated Aug. 13, 2021, found the borough had committed an unfair labor practice and called for the reinstatement and back pay of Murray.
Murray’s position with the police department was cut from full time to part time in 2020, and later eliminated.
Council President Bill Cebulskie said the council had two meetings with the labor council, on Aug. 26 and Sept. 16. These executive meetings were ratified by the council.
Murray did not have any comment about the reinstatement at the time of the meeting, as there is still further litigation to take place regarding her termination. She simply said she “is ready” to be back for the borough.
Crosswalk concernsShortly after, citizen Derek Pierce raised concerns about needing another crossing guard for the Main Street and 10th Street intersection since there was a child hit in that area. He was hoping to have one there around 7 a.m. until about 9 a.m. when children are going to school.
“I mean, thankfully she’s okay, just some bumps and bruises, but obviously it’s a thing that needs to be figured out so the kids are safe,” Pierce said.
Cebulskie said the council would have to talk with the school about this. Concerns were also raised by Jeff Winfield about a car that parks at the corner by the crosswalk. He said when the car is there, a car turning left onto 10th Street can’t see if there’s a child in the crosswalk.
Winfield said police can write citations for parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk under the vehicle code. Walk then said that Murray would be able to address this issue when she is back.