REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council announced that Sergeant Tammy Murray had her first official day back earlier this week, but she is still not actively patrolling as they wait on paperwork from the state.
Max Smith, councilman and member of the police committee, spoke up during the meeting to announce that Murray’s first official day back was Monday, Nov. 15.
“I think that’s what everybody wanted to hear. I mean, we have an official start date, there’s administrative duties that are getting done, just getting the department re-established, but wanted to note that Monday, 11/15 as her official start date,” Smith said.
When asked if everything is going OK so far, Murray, who was present at the meeting, said that it was. She later talked about not being back on duty, yet.
“We have some things we have to get in order with the state before I can actually be doing anything,” Murray said.
She said she and the borough are hoping the paperwork is done within two weeks, but they are not sure as they are on state time. She is happy to get back to her job as the local police officer.
Code Enforcement Officer Nichole Walk is also working with a concerned citizen on an issue that will need to be addressed by Murray when she is back on active duty. Resident Peter Zheng attended the meeting to tell the council about the issue.
He reported that he has a neighbor who is living in a garage that is not meant to be used as a permanent residence, and he is upset that he is paying property taxes on a house while this person only pays for a garage and lives in it illegally.
Walk said she is aware of the situation and has been working on it through the borough code. The person in question denies living in the garage, but Zheng alleged he is woken by the man making noise and playing loud music through an amplifier at all hours of the night.
“Basically, I told him if he’s going to make that a residence, he has to go through PennSafe and make it up to code. He says he’s not staying there, he’s staying up in a house with a girl,” Walk said.
Zheng alleged the couple is running electricity from the house to the garage to make it livable. Walk confirmed seeing unsafe wire draped across the properties.
“We’re going to get through the code violations, which we’ve already started, and then some of that stuff is civil, at which point I don’t believe the police can help you if it’s over yards. The stuff that the police can help you, until Sgt. Murray is active, just continue to call the troopers,” Walk said.
Walk also asked for permission to put a “Letter to Santa” box in the lobby of the borough building, which she has volunteers for. The volunteers will retrieve letters and write responses to them. She plans to have the box set up from the holiday parade to the second week of December.