REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville code enforcement department has changed its phone number and location as the borough police will be taking back its phone number following the reinstatement of Officer Tammy Murray.
The code enforcement officer was previously linked to the borough police number at 814-653-2510. During previous discussions about the phone number, it was discovered that several extensions were provided as options to officers who are no longer employed with the borough.
Once this was brought to the borough council’s attention, they decided to have this adjusted to be more accurate. This was done earlier this year while the borough police department’s future was unknown and there was no officer employed.
Now that Murray will be reinstated, the number will once again be the police department’s number. Code Enforcement Officer Nichole Walk can now be reached at 814-612-2323.
Walk will also have a new office at 475 Willow St., located at the back of the old ambulance garage. There is a doorbell beside the back door that leads to the new office.
Code enforcement has also extended the deadline to have borough sidewalks cleared off until October 2022. Homeowners and residents are responsible for the sidewalks in front of their homes, and must keep it free of debris for use by the public.
“Please understand that this is a borough ordinance. I realize in the past some ordinances have not been enforced. This will be enforced at the end of October 2022,” Walk said.