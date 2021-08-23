REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville Code Enforcement Officer Nichole Walk reported that she has received many complaints recently about feral cats in the borough.
“The big thing right now is feral cat complaints,” Walk said.
She received an estimate from the same individual who helped trap pigeons that were a problem in the borough. She also called the Pennsylvania Game Commission to make sure they were not protected for any reason.
The main thing she was told is the borough has to make sure they’re not just dumping them off on someone’s property once they have been trapped.
“In order to do it, it’d be $75 a set up for each location, $50 per cat, $15 per cat donation to the Clearfield Humane Society, and he wants $35 per trip to deliver the cats, so it could get costly, but the problem is they’re damaging people’s porches and stuff,” Walk said.
There are three main locations she said she gets reports from about this issue. The first is the end of War Street, the 200 block of Jackson Street, and Fifth and Gordon.
Council President Bill Cebulskie questioned how they tell if they have trapped a feral cat or someone’s pet. Walk said she wanted to ask Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan about this, and the legality of such actions.
Ryan did not have any information about this, so Cebulskie said this was something the borough needed to consider before proceeding. Councilman Darren Scolese said he thought the council should look for another way to handle it.
Walk said it’s also legal for the borough to buy its own traps and trap as many cats as they catch, as long as they have a land owner’s permission to release them on the property.
“I run into one issue where this lady doesn’t live in town, but she comes in nightly to feed the cats, well they’re not going to leave if we’re feeding them,” Walk said.
She has also asked the woman, and others, to quit feeding the cats, but said she can’t force them to stop. The council is going to consider options on how to handle the issue.