DuBOIS — Representing the Reynoldsville Borough Council, Councilman Zach Garman attended last Thursday’s DuBois Area School Board meeting to ask directors to reconsider their recent decision not to install a digital sign at the C.G. Johnson Elementary School, similar to the one on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.
“I’m here representing our town council as a whole and we sent a letter as I have here tonight to speak,” said Garman during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“Members of the board, the borough council would like you to reconsider your decision regarding a motion that did not pass at your meeting in June concerning the installation of a digital sign at the C.G. Johnson School,” said Garman, reading the letter. “Council believes that this is not just a sign, but a source of communication. It would be a great informational source for our community and district. It could be a form of transparency to the district, provide a listing of job openings, school closures, activities, meetings, etc., which parents and students of the Reynoldsville area, approximately 10,000 residents, would benefit from. As you are aware, not every household can afford to or does not have the access to internet where these topics are most likely listed. Also, it deserves to be noted that not everyone has the availability to drive to DuBois to access digital signs there that provide said information of our district. Council is respectfully requesting you to revisit this topic and reconsider your motion to deny.”
“I appreciate the comments about sign. I think that needs to be brought up again as well. We need to revisit that at some point...,” said Director Dustan Dodd later in the meeting. “If we could talk about options, other designs, a little bit more in depth at the next work session, I’m in favor of it. I think we just need to explore different options.”
Director Sam Armagost said he thinks the board should put the sign item on the agenda again.
“I don’t see a legal reason to bring it back unless there is significant changes to the proposal. Plain and simple,” said Director Robert Wachob. “I mean it was voted where we reconsidered the valedictorian. It was because we voted on an issue that couldn’t be actually logistically done in the year that the motion stated. So there’s one thing to reconsider a motion when a mistake has been made and it needs to be corrected. It’s another just to reconsider a motion because a couple people don’t like the idea of how it turned out.”
Armagost said there has been a lot of feedback on the sign and noted that Sykesville Borough Council also sent a letter similar to the one read by Garman. He said there are approximately 60 children from Sykesville who attend C.G. Johnson School.
“Let’s reconfigure the proposal,” said Wachob.
“I don’t have a problem with that either, but we need to re-look at it,” said Armagost.
“Well, I think we’re looking at other ways to pay for it,” said Wachob. “We’re not solving the problem of using money that can be used for educational resources by simply just doing it all over again. I mean, no offense to Sykesville and Reynoldsville, but if this is a wonderful thing for the community and I don’t disagree that it is, go ahead and join up with Sykesville and do a 50-50 payment on it and pay for it. I mean, we’re using our taxpayer dollars for the education of our students. If you’d like this to be a tremendous benefit to your community, maybe you’d like to help pay for it.”
“I disagree with that, Bob,” said Director Gil Barker. “I think that it’s a capital investment. I believe that the communities have paid their fair share of taxes. I believe those areas are entitled to this information as we have it here within the city limits. And I think we make plenty of tax dollars from the taxpayers and the entities that pay taxes, business entities, etc. And I think in going through the budget, etc., you’ll find that I’m pretty certain that we’re going to be okay if we buy it.”
“I definitely don’t think we’re going to go broke if we buy a sign. That’s not the point I’m making,” said Wachob. “And there are more communities than Sykesville and Reynoldsville and where do we go next? Does Wasson need a sign? What about the people from Luthersburg and Rockton and Grampian? Does Oklahoma get a sign?”
“I think that the other schools in the district are all located more centrally to DuBois where they create their own traffic past that sign,” said Barker. “But Reynoldsville just geographically happens to be 6, 8 miles away and those people don’t have the opportunity all the time to come to DuBois to see what’s going on here. If we cross over to Wasson and Oklahoma and Juniata and the senior high and middle school, this is kind of central location for all of those.”
“So I can make the same argument that people in Penfield don’t have the opportunity to come here,” said Wachob. “But the whole point being made here is that we’re trying to distribute information to the community. So we’re trying to say that Penfield doesn’t deserve the information because they don’t have a school?”
“I would refer back to how many hotspots we had to provide for our students during COVID, the people who did not have access to the internet, the website and the Facebook page, and we had to provide for that,” said Barker. “So this is another medium. I think that’s where this is getting lost is this is another medium for us to use to stay in touch with the community and to provide for all the things that Zach mentioned. I don’t think you have to go around and put a sign in front of every school, but just geographically, I think that there’s 65 students. I know there’s 65 students out of Sykesville I believe, and I’m not certain what the numbers are in Reynoldsville. And then of course you have Winslow Township down there. I don’t know how many students we have there, but it’s just a centralized location where the traffic is for the school and about the school that would generate the opportunity for them to get the same information that we have up here (in DuBois).”
“I just don’t think these arguments are valid, that getting out information because of the digital sign is so incredibly valuable that we would spend that kind of money when we could easily spend the money on something that enhances education,” said Wachob. “If we have the money to spend, let’s spend it on the kids and raising test scores.”
“But I think we are spending it on the kids, the taxpayers, the parents I think out over that 20 year period, which is the life expectancy of sign,” said Barker.
Director Mark Gilga said he is “leery of putting that much money into signs” and noted that it is nothing against the community.
“It’s just a lot of money right now. I think we need to look at all of our options before we just do something. The high school sign is in a state of disrepair. We’ve got to do something with it regardless,” said Gilga.
The proposal, rejected in a 6-3 vote in June, was to accept the proposal of Sekula Signs to provide two signs for a total cost of $111,480 (to be paid from capital funds). Those rejecting the proposal included Directors Charlie Watt, David Cuneo, Gilga, Dodd, Wachob, and Schwab. Those voting in favor were Larry Salone, Barker and Armagost.