REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council addressed the recent Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board proposed solution and questions from concerned citizens regarding the police department at their work session Wednesday.
Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan could not attend the meeting in person due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol, but was on a call to address any questions when needed.
Returning concerned citizen Stacy Snedden asked the council what their plans were moving forward since announcing they would be hiring a new police officer and the PLRB proposal was published.
“Are you guys, the council, going to appeal the decision that was already made, and if so, how long is it going to take for us to get police back?” Snedden asked.
During the previous meeting, Ryan was asked to find out how much he was allowed to say publicly about the ongoing labor relations suits. In addressing Snedden’s question, he also addressed this issue as well. He said the local union has filed three suits against the borough for unfair labor practices, and that one was dismissed. The other two actions are still under litigation.
Ryan also said the borough was not aware the hearing officer’s decision was going to be published when it was.
“The hearing officer’s decision … is under appeal, it is still in litigation, as is the second action. How long those actions will take, I don’t know I can’t speak to that. And I would say any other questions regarding pending litigation we won’t answer because it’s pending litigation,” Ryan said.
Regarding the police, Ryan said the process to hire a new chief of police is still ongoing and the borough intends to move forward with it. He said there will be a panel of current and former law enforcement personnel who will consider applicants for the position, and give the borough a recommendation.
The position has not been advertised yet because the proper wording is still being finalized for the advertisement, according to Ryan.
Following this explanation, two more citizens spoke in favor of having a police department in the borough again. Bill McGranor, who said in the 88 years he has lived in town, the borough has never been without police officers.
“Now, we have invited into our community, drugs from the pipeline from California into our town to ruin the lives of our young people and the people who take drugs at this time,” McGranor said.
He also cited the speeding problem in town, and the need for police to assist other emergency personnel as reasons to hire police back.
“We’re looking for a better community to live in, not a community that can’t solve problems,” McGranor said.
Dennis Koppenhaver then addressed the council, encouraging them to follow the proposal from the PLRB.
“Lets not kick the can down the road,” Koppenhaver said. “Let’s get together, forget our egos, use some common sense, and do what’s right and put Tammy back into her position as the Labor Relations Board said.”
He said he didn’t want to see another list of 47 names in the newspaper 20 years from now and have any local children on the list, referring to the recent drug bust.