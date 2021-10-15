REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Golf Day fundraiser had another record year, collecting $6,000 for local organizations that benefit children in the area.
Golf Day Co-Chairperson Frank Snyder said “it was another great year,” following the event held on Sept. 19 at the Beechwoods Golf Course.
The day had 100 participants and raised $6,000 for multiple organizations around town that benefit children. Snyder said the event has been held for a few decades, but when he and his son Jeremy Snyder, who co-chairs the event, took over, they shifted to donating the money to help children in the community.
“It was another record year, but last year we also hit $6,000, so we tied last year,” Snyder said. “It’s grown over the years, and we are truly blessed.”
The monies raised by the event have steadily increased over the past six years, totaling $24,500 to date. This year’s money was split evenly between Reynoldsville Falcons Football, Camp Friendship, C.G. Johnson School PTO, and Western PA Cares for Kids organizations. All four received $1,500 from the fundraiser.
“We try to go through the rotation every year, and depending on how much we raise, we try to divide it up evenly between three or four,” Snyder said.
He said the event has been well supported by the local businesses and individuals. The amount sponsors give has also increased over the years.
“Our goal is to make sure they are able to continue on with their programs year after year after year, and Reynoldsville supports those programs so they can keep doing it and surviving,” Snyder said.
Checks were presented to representatives of each organization at a recent ceremony held at the Reynoldsville Fire Hall.