REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville residents gathered in town before trick-or-treating Sunday for the annual Halloween costume parade.
Participants arrived at the ambulance garage to group together until start time. The parade route was blocked off by Reynoldsville Fire Department members, and followed by a fire truck through town.
All of Main Street was packed with children and families walking in the parade together. Costumes ranging from cute to spooky filled town for Halloween.
The parade walked to the fire hall before disbursing around town for trick-or-treating.
A community trunk-or-treat event was also held at the C.G. Johnson Elementary School, which opened its parking lot for anyone willing to participate. The trunk or treat lasted the duration of trick-or-treating in town.