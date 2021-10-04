REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 29.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Edward Forrest Frank, 65, of Brockport, who is charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, corruption of minors –defendant over age 18, indecent assault of an unconscious person, corruption of minors, and harassment. He has posted bail of $40,000.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shoney Lynn Whitehouse, 49, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, turning movements and required signals, disregard traffic lane, failure to carry license, violate hazard regulation, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Franklin Clyde Mooney, 40, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no headlights, no rear lights, driving without a license, failure to carry license, driving without insurance, vehicle registration suspended, failure to use seat belt, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Charles Dale Jackson, 58, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DU: highest rate alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, careless driving, failure to carry registration, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Robert Louis Biggie Jr., 47, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: high rate of alcohol, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, driving without a license, turning movements and required signals, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Fernando Luis Rios, 41, of Cleveland, Ohio, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving in right lane, improper sunscreening, driving unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, have improper muffler, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nicholas Santo Dragone, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI controlled substance –impaired ability, improper sunscreening, driving unsafe equipment, careless driving, and violating hazard regulations. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.