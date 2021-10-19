REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Oct. 14
Withdrawn
- Shawn Robert Marche, 44, of Reynoldsville, who was charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and harassment.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Bradley Adam Huey, 20, of Brockway, who is charged with two counts of criminal trespass, burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail on a bail change to $50,000 unsecured.
- Michael Bruce Ellis, 53, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with two counts of simple assault, and harassment. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Christopher Morton Tonge, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, driving without insurance, failure to notify of change in address, and speeding. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Franci Serafini, 39, of Brockport, who is charged with hinder apprehension/prosecution –harbor or conceal, flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, obedience to traffic control devices, careless driving, reckless driving, turning movements and required signals, disregard of traffic lane, failure to carry registration, driving without a license, and speeding. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Logan Michael Shadeck, 29, of Clearfield, who is charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief. He has posted bail of $50,000.