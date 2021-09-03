REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 31.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jessica Marie Linemann, 33, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with false identification to law enforcement.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Edward Forrest Frank, 64, of Brockport, who is charged with 315 counts of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, and dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts. He has posted bail of $70,000 bail.
- Brandy Sue Pierce, 39, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with unlawful contact with a minor –obscene and other sexual materials and performances, disseminate explicit sex material of minor, criminal use of a communication facility, and corruption of minors. Her bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Justin Luicus Ratzel, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with six counts of child pornography, dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, two counts of photograph/film/depiction on computer sex act –knowingly or permitting child, rape of child, statutory sexual assault; 11 years older, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, and indecent assault of person less than 13 years old. In a second case, he is charged with statutory sexual assault; 11 years older, and aggravated indecent assault –complainant less than 16 years old. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 28, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of photograph/film/depiction on computer sex act –knowingly or permitting child, two counts of sexual exploitation of children offense defined, two counts of rape of child, two counts of statutory sexual assault; 11 years older, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
- Samantha Marie George, 33, of Indianapolis, Indiana, who is charged with possession of marijuana, six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, obstructed window, and improper sunscreening. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kelsey Lynn Delp, 31, of Fairmount City, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding, driving without a valid inspection, failure to carry license, failure to carry registration, failure to use seatbelt, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Betty Fleeger, 42, of Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, and harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Timothy John Rehar, 56, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, speeding, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Joseph Clair Frantz, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.