REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 28.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Stefanie Marie Cross, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and no headlights. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- John William Dazet, 56, of Falls Creek, who is charged with two counts of bad checks. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Karlee Rae Shipley, 26, of Falls Creek, who is charged with receiving stolen property. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nicole Elisha Shute, 39, of Clearfield, who is charged with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Helen M. Lowery, 58, of Ridgway, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, period for requiring lighted lamps, violating hazard regulation, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Stacie Charee Luther, 46, of Shippenville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Noah Gregory Douglas, 22, of Indiana, who is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, make repairs/sell/ect. offensive weapons, and disorderly conduct. He has posted bail of $5,000 at 10 percent.
- Kristen Nichole Klender, 25, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, 30 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless driving. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.