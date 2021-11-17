REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Nov. 15.
Withdrawn
- Michael Chad Delong, 37, of Brockway, who was charged with simple assault. An additional charge of harassment has been moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jeffrey Nathan Odrosky, 42, of Clearfield, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving while BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Andrea Ella Harrison, 37, of Brookville, who is charged with 11 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Caleb Scott Collar, 25, of Clearfield, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Joshua Michael Spence, 39, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and harassment. His bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Courtney Lynn McCluskey, 25, of Erie, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.