REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Nov 30.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jenifer Gwen Guaglianone, 38, of Brockway, who is charged with forgery, and theft by deception. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Eugene Edwin Deible III, 71, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, period for requiring lighted lamps, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tiffanie Dawn Kurtz, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Cody Robert Kunselman, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no headlights, no rear lights, two counts of driving unsafe equipment, failure to notify of change in address, violating hazard regulation, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nathan James Avery, 27, of Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, careless driving, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.