DuBOIS — A man is facing drug charges after he allegedly brought methamphetamine into the Medical Arts Building at Penn Highlands DuBois in March.
City of DuBois Police have charged Robert Joseph Styk, 44, of Reynoldsville, with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office June 16.
DuBois City Police received a phone call from Penn Highlands Hospital security on March 23, 2023, who advised that they had taken a complaint from staff at the Medical Arts Building. Police were told that a man had brought in a few “gifts,” one of which contained a white crystalline substance, which staff said was “probably meth,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police arrived at the suite in the Medical Arts Building and located the items in question, which included one vase with six orange roses; a Holy Bible; one letter written by typewriter; one “Happy Administrative Professional Day” card that contained a white crystalline substance in an Alto’s wrapper; a small blue notepad and a yellow envelope with a “Thank you” note from “R.J.S.”
Staff identified the patient as Styk, who they said allegedly entered the suite carrying these items. They had opened the card to read it when the white substance fell out. Staff stated it is not uncommon for patients to bring in gifts for them. However, these gifts were specifically for a doctor who was not in the office on this date, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police viewed the security footage, where Styk is seen entering the Medical Arts Building, going to the stairwell and entering this particular suite before exiting the building.
Evidence was sent to the Erie Regional Crime Laboratory to be tested, and it was determined the white substance tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing .10 grams, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Styk’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 4 at Meholick’s office.