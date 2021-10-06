REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing child endangerment charges following an incident where he allegedly struck a child for knocking over his beer.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Shawn Robert Marche, 44, of Reynoldsville, including endangering the welfare of children, harassment and simple assault.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched for a Children and Youth Services report stating Marche had allegedly caused injury to a child.
The child’s mother reported she did not see how the child got the red mark on his eye, but police did confirm there was a shattered beer bottle on the floor inside the garage at the home. Marche was not there when police arrived. The mother gave permission for police to talk to the child.
According to the affidavit, the 12-year-old child told police while in the garage he knocked over Marche’s beer. The beer bottle broke and spilled on the floor. When this happened, Marche allegedly became angry and smacked the victim in the face with an open hand. The child told police after Marche hit him, he saw a bright light and experienced pain, according to the affidavit.
Police noted in the affidavit the child’s right eye was swollen and there was a red mark on his eyelid.
Marche has posted bail of $5,000 at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 14 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.