BROOKVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing charges for allegedly planning to sell controlled substances when he was caught with them in his vehicle.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Richard Ballard, 52, of Reynoldsville, including manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –a felony, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police found Ballard during routine patrol at the Walter Dick Park. He was parked, and the officer observed the vehicle to have a broken rear driver’s side window.
The officer noticed the window was not covered and still had small amounts of glass around the frame, and Ballard was sitting in the driver’s seat. The officer approached the car to check on the welfare of Ballard.
He told the officer he was OK, and while talking, the officer noted a white/gray powder on the passenger seat and a baggie on the floor with the top ripped off, according to the affidavit.
The officer asked him why he was in the area, and Ballard allegedly told him he was there to meet someone, and then later changed the name of who he was supposed to meet. He was then asked if he had anything in the vehicle that he shouldn’t, and Ballard said he did not.
Ballard was asked and gave permission for the officer to check the car. While patting Ballard down for weapons, the officer reportedly found pills in one of his pockets. Ballard alleged the pills were prescribed to him.
The officer pulled the pills out and found about 14 amphetamine salt pills, according to the affidavit. The officer said he knew pills to be packed in such a manner and quantity to be a common method of packaging for sales.
Ballard then admitted he was there with the intent to meet someone to sell the medication to, according to the affidavit.
Ballard has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 5 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.