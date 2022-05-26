REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man has been jailed on felony charges following an altercation that allegedly occurred earlier this month.
Mark Allan Marshall, 27, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causing injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the second degree; possession of prohibited firearm, a felony in the first degree; firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony in the third degree; making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person; possession of a weapon; recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a third-degree misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed a Magisterial District Judge David Inzana’s office May 24.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Reynoldsville Borough Police were dispatched to Baxter Street in Reynoldsville for reports of a fight in progress on May 18. When police arrived, a witness told them that “Marky in the red Jeep has a gun.” Police approached the red Jeep when the driver reportedly tried to drive off. Police pulled in front of the vehicle to prevent the driver from leaving.
Police saw the driver, Marshall, allegedly reach under the driver’s seat, and he exited the vehicle. Police ordered him to get on the ground, to which Marshall reportedly dropped to his knees, but would not get on the ground, and at one point, reached for the Jeep door, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A man reportedly kept placing himself in between police and Marshall. Marshall was eventually placed in handcuffs, and police asked him where the gun was, to which the man involving himself replied “It was just a BB gun,” and that it was in the house. A relative of Marshall, also on scene, went inside and retrieved the gun, but police said they don’t believe it was a BB gun in question.
Police asked for permission to search the vehicle, or it would be seized. Granted permission, the search resulted in police discovering a black 9mm handgun underneath the driver’s seat. Marshall is reportedly not permitted to possess a firearm.
Marshall also allegedly told police there were several bottles of oxycodone in the center console that he purchased for $500. Three pill bottles, a plastic bag and a black plastic container containing two seeds were also seized from the vehicle. A pipe was allegedly recovered from Marshall’s relative who was on scene.
While at the station, Marshall told police that he went into a man’s garage to retrieve a cooler that belonged to him, and the man became angry. He reportedly painted border lines on his property and put up a sign about Marshall “burning his house down.” When Marshall pulled into the man’s driveway honking his horn, the man reportedly came out of the house in his underwear with a hammer, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Marshall said the man wanted to fight him, so he said he would shoot him and cocked the 9mm pistol. Marshall said the man told him he was going to get his gun and went back into the house when his wife stopped him.
This is when police arrived. Marshall said he ditched the gun under the seat and passed the drug paraphernalia off to another man. Marshall admitted to allegedly being under the influence of methamphetamine, THC and oxycodone.
The following day during an interview with the other man involved in the altercation, he reportedly told police that he came running outside to protect his family when Marshall threatened to “shoot him dead.” He also told police Marshall racked the gun, but it jammed, and allegedly pulled the trigger three times, but the gun did not go off.
Marshall’s preliminary hearing is set for June 28. Marshall is confined in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.