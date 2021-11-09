BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced that Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.
In June, after a jury trial, Zernell was found guilty of criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 13 years old, aggravated indecent assault of a child under 13 years old, and three counts of indecent assault, six child pornography offenses, three counts of criminal use of a communication facility, and three counts of invasion of privacy. He was also convicted of six counts of aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding related to him fleeing from Pennsylvania State Police troopers who were pursuing him. The charges were filed by former Reynoldsville Police Chief Troy Bell, who is now the police chief of Brockway Police Department.
On Nov. 4, Zernell appeared for sentencing in front of Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas Judge John H. Foradora and received an aggregate sentence of 37 and a half years to 80 years.
“We are very pleased with this sentence. Judge Foradora holds criminals accountable, especially ones who prey on children. Zernell will not be eligible for parole until he is in his 90s. Once again, I thank Chief Bell, and the fine team of professionals in my office that worked so hard with me to bring this man to justice,” Burkett said.