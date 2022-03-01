REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council held another discussion about the camera system for the police department, eventually deciding to table approval of the policy for the next meeting following a disagreement between the council and Mayor Mark August and officer Tammy Murray.
The discussion began with the intention of approving the policy for the camera system. August questioned who made the procedure for the cameras, which Council President Bill Cebulskie said was himself, Max Smith and Michael Popson. August was not in favor of the procedure.
“I already called two different law enforcements and I called a lawyer, and there is no way you or me should have a key to that box and it should not be locked. It’s already locked in a secured place,” August said.
Cebulskie said it was a requirement of the insurance company and recommended by state police. Cebulskie referred to the system as “the borough’s camera system,” which August also took issue with. He argued the police station’s camera system was separate from the borough, as there are two different systems for the borough and police station.
Cebulskie argued the police station was still part of the borough building, and that they should have a key to the system.
“I was informed we definitely should, and that’s part of the policy and then if somebody needs in there, they have every right to get in, we just have to be able to make sure they document it and they can do what they want with it. We’re not seeing a thing,” Cebulskie said.
Murray asked if the borough office and borough crew also have a policy for their camera systems. Cebulskie said these cameras were brought up in November, and the policy has since been written.
Smith also said he made a recommendation that the camera system had user roles in it to ensure against “adaptation to tapes or anything,” but the system is not able to do so.
“It’s to protect people from when it’s accessed, everybody knows. When it’s accessed, you’re logging it and it’s locked back up. It’s not to say the police department isn’t in there seeing everything that needs to be done, and we as the borough shouldn’t be seeing police cameras or footage, but it’s to document when that thing is being accessed. And I can say, there’s never been a policy for it, and I know we need something authoritative from our insurance company, but Bill has a contradictory response from our insurance company saying we have a liability if one person has carte blanche over that thing and access to that only,” Smith said.
Murray said non-law enforcement is not allowed to view police footage. Smith said it’s only to access the system not the footage, and it creates documentation of when things are being accessed.
“I think that helps you, I think that helps us. It’s a liability of saying one person doesn’t have the sole ability to go get in there and do anything in there. God forbid there’s something that happens that somebody challenges the footage… We can say we have a procedure, two people have access to this thing, they’ve documented when they’ve been in it,” Smith said.
Murray and August questioned if this is how the system was used with the previous chief of police. Smith answered that he did not know but said “there’s no better time than now to do it the right way.”
Murray questioned if the union had seen the policy, which Cebulskie said they had not, but they could. He then called for a motion to approve the policy. Smith suggested they wait if the union needed to see it.
“The union has no say over our policies and procedures for our building and our equipment,” Cebulskie said.
August questioned why it seemed like so many things needed to be changed, and questioned if the council didn’t trust him or Murray.
Councilman Ralph “Tucker” August replied to this, saying “it needed to be done a long time ago,” and that the council is trying to do things the way it’s supposed to be.
“It’s not picking on anybody, it’s the idea that we’ve got to get in line and get things organized so that we’re covered. That’s all they’re doing,” Tucker August said.
Kyle Gordon asked what would happen if the policy was not passed. He said it was the first time he had looked at the policy personally, and said he felt more comfortable tabling it for further discussion given the differing opinions.
The council agreed to table the issue until the next meeting.