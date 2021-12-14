REYNOLDSVILLE — Representatives of the Reynoldsville Community Swimming Pool recently shared with the borough that it had been denied grant money from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for the third time.
The pool was previously denied the DCED grant in April this year, which surprised the borough and pool officials. At the time of the second denial, Pool Manager Jill Heffner said the grant would have been enough to complete the project and possibly update the bathhouses.
“We were really counting on the DCED grant, so being denied was a huge disappointment,” Heffner said.
The third rejection was allegedly equated to a missing letter from State Rep. Brain Smith. Smith has since spoken with Council President Bill Cebulskie and told him to submit the application next year, and that he would try to find other avenues of funding.
The pool received $173,000 from the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources grant that was awarded to the borough in April. During the council’s work session last Monday, they reviewed the bids for the work at the pool. The only bid received was from Francis J. Palo, Inc. and was for $330,000.
“We received a one-year extension on the DCED grant money former Senator (Joe) Scarnati secured for the pool and war memorial. The balance of that is not near enough for the amount of work that is required,” Heffner said.
The council and pool officials will meet later this evening, Monday, Dec. 13, in a meeting with the contractor and project engineer. This meeting will be focused on what work can be done with the money already available, and what to do about this year.
“We will be meeting with the council about how we can move forward with the money we have and will continue to look for additional grant opportunities,” Heffner said.
Pool representative Jack Matusky said that any work that can be done will be finished by May 15, and will not interfere with the pool opening next season.