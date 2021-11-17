REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Public Library is partnering with local business Roses on Main for a wreath making fundraiser.
The fundraiser, Wreath Relief 2021, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Reynoldsville Fire Hall from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will be decorating a pre-made, real 28-inch balsam wreath for the holidays.
Tickets for the event are $40 and include the wreath, decorations, snacks, and “the night of fun,” and are available at the library.
Casey Rosman from Roses on Main will be guiding the decorating and helping with the project to make it something everyone can enjoy for the holiday season.
Reynoldsville Librarian Karl Rebon said he has reached out to Rosman about collaborating together before deciding on what the fundraiser would be. He first considered floral arrangements or center pieces before deciding on the wreaths for the holiday season.
“Previous to this, I wanted Casey to maybe help and join us in doing stuff because it helps us both,” Rebon said. “It helps the library promote itself and fundraise, but it’s nice because she can showcase her business as well.”
He said he is open to working with any other business in town to benefit one another on a project too. Rebon focused on Rosman specifically because she is a newer business in town.
“If her business or any other business wants to come together to make something happen, we can both benefit,” Rebon said. “It’s just all about helping others out in the community because after the whole COVID thing, we all just want to help one another.”
Rebon also liked the idea of the fundraiser being a hands-on activity that participants get to take home with them afterward. He wanted to join efforts with Rosman on a creative activity for those supporting the two businesses.
He said they might consider doing it again next year if the response is good this year to the event.
More information is available by calling the library at 814-653-9471.