REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Community Association has planned events for every Saturday leading up to Christmas following the holiday parade this weekend.
The holiday season will kick off with the Christmas tree lighting and holiday parade on Nov. 27. The tree lighting is set for 6 p.m. followed by the parade. The Christmas tree is set up in the lot next to Mancuso’s this year.
After this weekend, the RCA and other Reynoldsville organizations have plans for additional events in December.
Dec. 1
- The Reynoldsville Public Library wreath decorating event is scheduled at the Reynoldsville Fire Hall in partnership with Roses on Main. The cost will be $40 per person, and tickets are available at the library.
Dec. 4
- There will be a scavenger hunt throughout the town for elves. Entry forms will be available at One Stop. Forms can be filled out and dropped in the mailbox by the community sign to be entered for a $25 gift card to Reynoldsville businesses.
- Roses on Main will have a space set up for children to make Christmas cards for residents at local nursing homes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children will also be able to get their face painted from noon to 2 p.m.
- There will also be mountain pies served at Reynoldsville Hardware from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 11
- There will be another scavenger hunt for candy canes throughout the town. The entry formed will again be available at One Stop.
- Roses on Main will host a wreath making class at the shop for $40 per person from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children will also be able to make paper gingerbread houses at no charge during these same hours.
- Pictures with Santa will be available at the borough building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those attending must bring their own camera, there will not be a designated photographer there.
- Jeff Tech students will be in town selling baked goods and hot cider in Miller Tech from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.
- There will be a paint and sip at And Now Yoga for $20 a person from 3 to 5 p.m. Those planning to participate are asked to call ahead and register by Dec. 7. The shop can be reached at 814-590-0983.
- Reynoldsville Hardware will again have mountain pies from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 18
- The final scavenger hunt in town will be for stars, with the entry form at One Stop. There will be a bonfire and s’mores at 6 p.m. by the community sign. Christmas caroling will take place at 6:30 p.m.
- Reynoldsville Hardware will have mountain pies and a bake sale from 3 to 5 p.m.