REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville American Legion hosted a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Kenneth L. Lyons Memorial Park on Saturday to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks 20 years ago.
American Legion Post 392 Commander Janine Wolverton said she felt like she had to do something on this day. She said though the ceremony was brief in words, the more important aspect was that those lost on the day were remembered.
“Thank you for coming to today’s ceremony. I know it was brief but we had to do something in our community to remember what happened today. We don’t want anyone to ever forget,” Wolverton said.
She said the community would continue to remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001 just as we remember Pearl Harbor, the only other attack on American Soil.
The morning began with the ringing of church bells around town periodically to signal each time a plane crashed on this day in 2001. The bells rang at 8:45 a.m. to remember those lost on American Airlines Flight 11 that crashed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower. At 9:03 a.m. the bells rang again for those who died on United Airlines Flight 175 that struck the South Tower. At 9:43 a.m. to remember those who died when American Airline Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon. At 10:02 a.m. the bells rang for those who died on American Airlines Flight 93 that crashed into the field in Shanksville.
The bells were tolled one final time at noon to remember all of the first responders who died in the line of duty on this day.
“I felt we had to do something. I didn’t advertise it much, but it was something I just felt we had to do for the community,” Wolverton said. “It’s nice to get everyone to remember.”
The Jefferson County Honor Guard attended the event and provided a firing and playing of “Taps.”
“Again, we will remember. Thank you for coming,” Wolverton said to close the ceremony.
Members of the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department also attended the ceremony dressed in their Class-A uniforms. The department set up its tower truck at Falcon Field with the United States flag in honor of the anniversary and remembrance of the day.