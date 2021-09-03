REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville-Sykesville Girl Scouts held the organization’s annual registration and sign-up event Wednesday evening at the Reynoldsville Presbyterian Church.
Communication Coordinator Laura Murray said this year’s registration was exciting because it was the first year the Girl Scouts of America offered an incentive for new members. New members of Girl Scouts will be given a 30-percent discount for registration from now until October.
Murray said that girls of any age can join the Girl Scouts — they don’t have to join and be members from the age of Daisies. She did say it can help to have them join when they are younger because the older girls get, the more extracurricular activities the school offers that takes up free time.
“Age doesn’t make any difference, they’re not going to lose out on anything.” Murray said. “As the girls get older, they have more say and decisions on what they do. What the projects or activities they do.”
The Girl Scouts try to line up their activities with the school year, starting their meetings a couple weeks into the school year and wrapping up meetings and projects shortly before the end of the year. Most troops will start meeting in the next couple of weeks.
Murray said if parents would like to try a meeting with their daughter before signing up, that is something they can do as well. Those interested can contact the Reynoldsville-Sykesville Girl Scouts by calling Beth Sawyer at 814-952-6197 to find out which troop their daughter will be in and when it meets.
Meetings are typically held once a month, and are mostly held in Reynoldsville. If anyone didn’t’ get signed up during the registration night on Wednesday, they can still get signed up by contacting the Girl Scouts. New girls will be welcomed in at any time, but a registration night helps get most of the new girls signed up all at once.
The troops are also in search of some new troop leaders according to Murray. The Daisy Troop in particular, which is kindergarten and first grade, is seeking a new troop leader.
“It’s not rocket science and you’ll have support, but it is a commitment,” Murray said.
Along with the meetings during the school year, the troops all have a summer camp.
“We like to try to do that outdoor experience together each summer,” Murray said.
Last year the camping trip had to be canceled, but the Girl Scouts made it work this summer by having a day camp rather than an overnight trip like usual.
Murray and Sawyer both said the troops are eager to start meeting again this year and get started into more projects.