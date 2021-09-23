REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Water Authority has issued a notice that customers previously affected by the boil water notice last week no longer need to follow the boil water protocol.
The authority released late Tuesday afternoon that the problem had been corrected, and the authority received approval from the Department of Environmental Protection.
Residents of the west side of town have been under a boil water notice since Wednesday of last week.
Previously, Authority Systems Manager Robert Crosby said the notice was issued because the chlorine levels in the water dropped below those allowed by the DEP. He said that while the water was not unsafe to consume, the authority needed to fix the issue to come back into compliance with DEP regulations.
Chlorine residuals needed to test at “greater than a 0.2,” for two consecutive days to come back into compliance, according to Crosby.
The DEP requires all public water systems to issue a “problem corrected” notice within 24 hours after a Tier 1 violation or situation has been resolved, and the Reynoldsville authority received that permission Tuesday.
“Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly, for example people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses. You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail,” the authority’s notice reads.
The Reynoldsville Water Authority can be contacted at 814-653-8245.