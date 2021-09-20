REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Water Authority, at their meeting last week, discussed repairs that need to be made to well number one to keep it in service as a water source.
Authority Board Engineer Jim Venture of PVE Engineering explained this well has to be used a certain percentage to keep it in service.
“Right now well number one, which is down below the swimming pool, is not used all that much, but we’d like to keep it in service, and as part of the water supply permit, we need to draw from it a small percentage each year to keep that well active. Right now, that pump is out of service,” Venture said.
He suggested the board would have to solicit bids for the pump replacement to keep the well active. The estimated cost of a new pump is about $7,000 to $8,000 and it is suggested the authority replace the riser pipe as well.
Venture also told the board that if they don’t utilize the well, it can’t be reactivated as a water source. He said it’s bad to lose a source of water in case another source would get contaminated.
He suggested the board solicit three bids for the project, and said they would not have to use a formal bidding document because of the price. Typically, if the cost is under $25,000, the board can solicit three bids from contractors they choose.
“So we will initiate work on that, we’ll try to get proposals back so that you can have that prior to the next board meeting,” Venture said.
The board approved this action be taken by Venture to fix the pump.
Venture also discussed the revisions to the Lead and Copper Rule with the board saying it was something they would need to prepare to make improvements to be in compliance.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s new Lead and Copper Rule “better protects children and communities from the risks of lead exposure by better protecting children at schools and child care facilities, getting the lead out of our nation’s drinking water, and empowering communities through information,” according to the EPA’s website.
“You guys probably should be starting to think about how to conduct a lead inventory of the system,” Venture said.
Systems Manager Robert Crosby said the original plan was to pothole at the main and service connection locations to see if there’s lead. He said this is the highest probability of where lead might be.
Venture said since this is a health and safety issue, it will be a necessity.
“This is going to be a place where there’s going to be a lot of funding out there too. It’s just a matter of having your ducks in a row,” Venture said.
He and Crosby will be looking over a map and highlighting areas that might be of concern and present it to the board to make a further plan.
Finally, Venture discussed the stone quarry tank that he said needs rehabilitation. He said the board was presented with an estimated rehabilitation cost of between $350,000 to $450,000. He compared this to a new tank, which is estimated to cost about $2 million.
Venture noted that a tank rehabilitation would likely get them another 20 years.
Crosby provided photos showing the areas around the tank where water is leaking out through microscopic cracks.