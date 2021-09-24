REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Water Authority will be performing its semiannual fire hydrant flushing and inspections on Sept. 27 through Sept. 29 following the schedule of:
- - Main, Grant, Hill and Mabel streets, and adjacent streets.
- - Jackson, Worth, Pleasant, Thompson, Phillips, and adjacent streets and the Industrial Park area.
- - West Side portion of the borough.
Flushing will begin at 8 a.m. each day. Reynoldsville water customers may experience low water pressure, and/or cloudy water during the flushing time. The authority suggests that customers allow their cold water to run for a short period after flushing to cleanse the service line.