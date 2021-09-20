REYNOLDSVILLE — The cause of the boil water notice, which affected the west side of Reynoldsville last week, was discussed at the water authority meeting.
Authority Systems Manager Robert Crosby said that the authority cleaned a reservoir, and it didn’t produce water from about 5 p.m. Sept. 12 to about 5 p.m. Thursday. This is because once it was drained, the crew found four inches of silt in the bottom, and an excavator was needed to push it down the drain.
“During that time what happened, the tanks did not mix … for decades they built tanks one line in and the same line back out, so it just floated on the system. So, your whole distribution system is a gradient,” Crosby said.
He said because there’s no mixers in the tank, studies have found the bottom third of the tank is the only “new water” in the tank. The upper two-thirds are not mixed.
“As temperatures change, you can get thermal turnover in the tank as you do in reservoirs that cause taste and odors. The same thing happens to the tanks,” Crosby said.
Crosby said the main tank is 30 feet tall, and the west tank is 47 feet tall. Chlorine dissipates out of the water at the top. The top two-thirds did not have chlorine residual, and it got out into the system.
He said the crew was sent out to sample sites, and had good chlorine residuals except for those at the west side. Later, the crew sampled to see how far the problem had gotten.
“Not that the water is not safe, it’s just not compliant because we have to maintain a chlorine residual in the distribution system to ensure if there is a leak or a cross connection that we have chlorine there to react with whatever problem could be,” Crosby said.
The authority tests were coming back with 0.00 on the chlorine residuals. The authority is required to test for this every three weeks, and test areas are on a rotating basis.
Authority Engineer Jim Venture proposed the authority put a mixing system in that tank.
“The longer the water sits there, you’re not going to have any chlorine residual, and what happened is without making water for three days, you basically drew out everything,” Venture said.
Crosby said he took the tank out of service Thursday morning, drained it, and refilled it. The water then had a reading of 1.4 of chlorine residuals, and a 0.41 at Arm Street.
“Those are all within compliance, we need to have greater than a .2,” Crosby said.
The boil notice cannot be lifted until two consecutive days of bacteria samples, according to officials.