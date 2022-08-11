ST. MARYS — A Reynoldsville woman was allegedly caught possessing and dealing drugs in the St. Marys area in July.
Jessica Marie Leinemann, 34, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; providing false identification to law enforcement; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 1.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police Department officers were on patrol on July 21 when they identified Leinemann in the front passenger’s seat of a red Ford F-150 in a parking spot at Sheetz on South Michael Street. Prior to arriving at Sheetz, officers identified the Ford F-150 leaving a house known to be involved in drug use/sales, and that Leinemann was wanted by Jefferson County Probation.
When approached, Leinemann reportedly said her name was “Andrea Leinemann.” She allegedly gave a false date of birth and name to police, as they looked at her Pennsylvania driver’s license photo. Leinemann then admitted to lying about her name, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Leinemann reportedly admitted to having contraband in her bra, and removed three Ziploc bags of methamphetamine, one rolled piece of foil with raw-cut fentanyl and glassine wax bags. She also possessed a cell phone.
Recommended Video
Leinemann’s backpack was searched, and resulted in the seizure of a digital scale, razor blades, syringes, numerous pieces of burnt and new foil, Ziploc bag packaging material, multi-colored rubber bands, pen tubes, scraper tools and a measuring spoon, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview at the COSMP station, Leinemann said she allegedly delivered 15 bags of heroin/fentanyl in St. Marys. She said she packaged the drugs herself, because she makes more money that way. Leinemann told police she was traded methamphetamine for the fentanyl she delivered.
Leinemann stated she arranged the trade of controlled substances using Facebook messenger. A forensic examination of the cell phone seized confirmed that she was allegedly using the phone to both purchase and distribute controlled substances, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Leinemann’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 6 at Jacob’s office.