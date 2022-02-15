REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville woman is facing felony child endangerment charges after it was reportedly discovered that two young children were being left home alone for an extended period of time.
Reynoldsville Borough Police filed charges against Amy Elizabeth Sanchez, 31, including two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police responded to assist Children and Youth Services with a 5-year-old home alone. When CYS arrived on scene there were two children, an 8-year-old and the 5-year-old, in the home.
Police were informed Sanchez lives at the home with four children and another adult, according to the affidavit.
Police knocked on the front door and spoke to the 5-year-old, who appeared scared and confused. Officials told they child they were not in trouble, and proceeded to question them about the situation.
Police learned from the child that Sanchez was at work but the child did not know how to call her. The child was also waiting to go to school, saying that “a lady picks me up. She beeps and I go out.”
Officials reportedly waited for “the lady” to show up, and then spoke with her. She said she had been picking up the child for about three weeks, and did not realize the child was home alone at first.
Police and CYS workers met at the home later that evening, and spoke with Sanchez and the other adult in the home. Both adults acknowledged the children were home alone for an extended period of time, according to the affidavit. Sanchez said she consulted with the other adult who worked with CYS in the past, and he said it “should be fine,” according to the affidavit.
Police asked Sanchez if the other adult was not involved, would she have left her children alone, and she responded “no.”
Sanchez said she uses an Alexa device to help watch her children. The other adult also said the 8-year-old is home for about 15 minutes after school before he arrives home.
Sanchez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 23 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.